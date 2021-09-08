Indians' Rosario breaks up Twins rookie Ryan's no-hit bid

The 25-year-old Ryan retired the first 19 hitters in order and was flirting with a perfect game before Rosario lined a clean single to left field on an 0-1 pitch.

Ryan was bidding to pitch the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, topping the mark set in 1884 — the first year overhand pitching was permitted. He was acquired in July from Tampa Bay when the Twins sent slugger Nelson Cruz to the Rays.