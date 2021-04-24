Twins lefty Happ has no-hitter vs Pirates through 7 innings

Happ, in his first season with the Twins, walked two batters in the second, the only baserunners allowed to date. He's thrown 87 pitches so far at Target Field, with 46 strikes.

Happ’s bid for the first no-hitter of his 15-year career caught quite a break in the fifth, when Wilmer Difo hit a comebacker that Happ tried to scoop with his glove.