Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

TV host Seth Meyers contracts COVID-19, show dark this week

This image released by NBC shows Seth Meyers on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in New York on Dec. 16, 2021. This week’s remaining episodes have been scrapped after the Meyers tested positive for COVID-19. Meyers tweeted Tuesday his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster. NBC has canceled shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via AP)
caption arrowCaption
This image released by NBC shows Seth Meyers on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in New York on Dec. 16, 2021. This week’s remaining episodes have been scrapped after the Meyers tested positive for COVID-19. Meyers tweeted Tuesday his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster. NBC has canceled shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. (Lloyd Bishop/NBC via AP)

Credit: Lloyd Bishop

Credit: Lloyd Bishop

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
This week’s remaining episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — This week’s remaining episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19.

Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot. He hosted an original broadcast on Monday.

NBC has canceled the four shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday. “Tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!” Meyers tweeted.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is just the latest TV show to grapple with the new surge in the pandemic. “Saturday Night Live” had to scramble to broadcast a new show last month without a live audience and with taped sketches. Fellow TV host Jimmy Fallon also revealed a positive COVID-19 result right before Christmas, despite being fully vaccinated.

Other stars who’ve recently tested positive include Hugh Jackman, Whoopi Goldberg, Debra Messing and LL Cool J.

In Other News
1
Manchin wary of changing Senate rules to advance voting bill
2
Stranded drivers endure frigid night on impassable highway
3
NASA nails trickiest job on newly launched space telescope
4
Activists urge Tesla to close new Xinjiang showroom
5
Biden urges concern, not alarm as omicron surges
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top