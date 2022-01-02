Tutu remains interred amid call to rename Cape Town airport

The box with Tutu's remains were placed under a memorial stone inscribed with the words: Desmond Mpilo Tutu, Oct. 1931 – Dec. 2021, Archbishop of Cape Town 1986 - 1996.

The morning service was underway as a fire swept through South Africa's nearby Parliament building. A pall of smoke later hung over the cathedral and the surrounding area.

A requiem Mass was held in the cathedral for Tutu's funeral on Saturday. Church officials said Tutu's body was prepared for interment with water in a process called aquamation.

Tutu requested the method because it uses less energy and is more environmentally friendly, church officials told journalists.