Turkmenistan votes for new, opposition-free parliament

Berdymukhamedov has cultivated an image of robust health with media stunts that included firing a pistol at a man-sized target while riding a bicycle and hoisting a gold weightlifting bar, to the applause of his Cabinet. He has the title “Arkadag,” or Protector, and last year stepped down, giving way for his son to assume office.

Earlier this year, Serdar Berdymukhamedov appointed his father to be the chairman of Halk Maslahaty, or People’s Council, the country's supreme representative body. The People’s Council has the power to change the country’s constitution and determine the main guidelines of domestic and foreign policies, giving the 65-year-old Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov powerful levers to shape the country’s course.

The vote on Sunday will “mark the new stage of democratic changes” in Turkmenistan, President Serdar Berdymukhamedov was quoted as saying by state media.

No election in post-Soviet Turkmenistan, however, has been considered genuinely competitive.