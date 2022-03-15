Turkmenistan leader's son wins presidential election

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 64, announced the vote last month, saying the country should be run by younger people. He had been the country's leader since he was first appointed acting president when the eccentric Saparmurat Niyazov died in December 2006.

The country has long been difficult for outsiders to enter, and has not reported a single case of infection in the coronavirus pandemic. It also has struggled to diversify its economy, overwhelmingly dependent on vast natural gas reserves.

The elder Berdymukhamedov established a cult of personality with the title Arkadag, or Protector, and was keen to show his physical fitness with stunts including driving sports cars, target shooting and hoisting a gold weightlifting bar to applause from his cabinet. Under his rule, China replaced Russia as the main buyer for Turkmenistan’s vast gas reserves.

Serdar Berdymukhamedov has risen through a series of increasingly prominent government posts and most recently has served as the country’s deputy prime minister, answering directly to his father. He recently turned 40, the minimum age for president according to the Turkmen law.

“My main goal is to continue on the glorious path of development built during 30 years of independence and to successfully implement programs aimed at ensuring a high level of social conditions for the people,” Serdar Berdymukhamedov said while presenting his platform in a televised speech.

Speaking to reporters after casting his ballot, he vowed to continue the country’s neutral foreign policy if elected.

During the campaign, all candidates praised Berdymukhamedov’s father, who said he will retain the post of the head of the country’s upper house of parliament.

On voting day, folk dancers and singers performed as loud music blared from loudspeakers at polling stations. Engulfing the stations were fumes from burning harmala, a plant widely used in Turkmenistan to fumigate homes and public spaces to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

___

Angela Charlton in Paris contributed.

Caption A group of women dressed in Turkmen national dresses walk to a polling station during presidential elections in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Turkmenistan citizens have voted in an election that could establish a political dynasty for the gas-rich Central Asian nation's leader. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 64, announced the snap presidential election last month, setting the stage for his 40-year old son Serdar to take over. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin) Credit: Alexander Vershinin

Caption A man casts his ballot at a polling station during presidential elections in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Saturday, March 12, 2022, with the portrait of President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov in the background. Turkmenistan citizens have voted in an election that could establish a political dynasty for the gas-rich Central Asian nation's leader. President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, 64, announced the snap presidential election last month, setting the stage for his 40-year old son Serdar to take over. (AP Photo/Alexander Vershinin) Credit: Alexander Vershinin