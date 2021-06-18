Turkish policeman convicted in 2014 death of teenager

Police officer Fatih Dalgali was on trial for causing the death of Berkin Elvan, a 14-year-old injured in the head by a high-velocity gas canister in Istanbul in 2013 as the “Gezi Park” anti-government protests were taking place nearby. Dalgali rejects the accusations.

Elvan was in a coma for 269 days. His death in March 2014 at age 15 led to a flare-up in protests. Elvan’s family said he was out buying bread, not protesting.