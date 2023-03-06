Turkish parties rush to salvage alliance against Erdogan

On Monday, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas met with Aksener in an apparent attempt to convince her to return to the alliance.

“There is an election in front of us. Our nation cannot tolerate a separation,” Yavas told reporters.

Aksener and Kilicdaroglu then met, during which the two discussed a compromise solution where the mayors could be nominated as vice-presidents, said an Iyi Party spokesman.

Hamish Kinnear, Middle East and North Africa Analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft said the opposition was still able to unify behind a joint candidate.

“But the opposition alliance is running out of time ... and already missed a golden opportunity to solidify opposition to Erdogan in the wake of February’s devastating earthquake,” he said.

Erdogan took a dig at the fractured opposition on Saturday.

“We said months ago that this would be the case. They sat, they talked and they dispersed — as I said they would,” Erdogan said.