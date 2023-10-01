Turkish media report an explosion has been heard in Ankara on the day the Parliament reconvenes

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A loud explosion was heard was heard Sunday in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, Turkish media reports said. Some reports said the explosion was followed by gunfire.

The cause of the explosion in an area near the Parliament and Ministry of Interior Affairs was not immediately known. There was no immediate reports of any casualties.

Parliament is scheduled to reopen on Sunday following a summer recess. Security forces have set up barriers in the area.

Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area.