Turkish lira at new lows after Erdogan fires bank officials

Erdogan dismissed deputy central bank governors Semih Tumen and Ugur Namik Kucuk as well as Abdullah Yavas, a member of the bank’s monetary policy committee, according to the Official Gazette. He appointed Taha Cakmak as a deputy governor and Yusuf Tuna as a member of the monetary policy committee.

Turkish media reports said Kucuk had opposed the bank’s decision last month to cut the main interest rate by one percentage point, bowing to Erdogan’s demand for lower borrowing rates to boost growth.