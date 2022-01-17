Turkish leader Erdogan visits Albania to boost ties

Turkey and Albania signed seven agreements in various fields, including media, law enforcement, culture and emergency management.

Turkey is one of Albania’s largest investors and trading partners, contributing to infrastructure investment and development.

Erdogan said ties with Albania were "at the level of strategic partnership,” adding both countries aim to reach a $1 billion annual exchange from $853 million (747 million euros) a year ago.

Erdogan also repeated his request to Albania to take “concrete, decisive steps” toward removing the presence of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, or FETO, which he called a terrorist organization.

Turkey says that FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016, in Turkey, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded. Gulen has denied any involvement.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

A system of schools in Albania, from pre-school up to university level, was run by Gulen before ownership was passed to other people.

“It wounds our nation that had its children martyred that FETO can still find areas of activity in friend and sibling Albania,” Erdogan said.

The Albanian prime minister considered Turkey’s role in the Western Balkan region as “indispensable, inalienable and no doubt a constructive role for peace.”

Both Albania and Turkey have applied for membership in the European Union but that seems far away.

“Without Turkey the EU would not be in the situation it is now, but worse,” Rama said. “Turkey is an inevitable valve for EU’s security,” said Rama.

Zeynep Bilginsoy contributed to this report from Istanbul.

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini

Caption Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, take part in a join news conference after their meeting in Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Erdogan on Monday visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Caption In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, right, talks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their meeting in Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties. Erdogan also visits a northwestern town of Lac where Turkey has funded the building of some 500 apartments destroyed by the 2019 earthquake in the tiny Western Balkan country. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

Caption Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaks during a news conference and after his meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, in Tirana, Albania, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Erdogan on Monday visited Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties and also inaugurate new apartments funded by Turkey for Albanians left homeless by the 2019 earthquake. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Caption Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, right, welcomes the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Tirana International Airport "Mother Teresa", Albania, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties. Erdogan also visits a northwestern town of Lac where Turkey has funded the building of some 500 apartments destroyed by the 2019 earthquake in the tiny Western Balkan country. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Caption Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama welcomes the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Tirana International Airport "Mother Teresa", Albania, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties. Erdogan also visits a northwestern town of Lac where Turkey has funded the building of some 500 apartments destroyed by the 2019 earthquake in the tiny Western Balkan country. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Caption Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, right, welcomes the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Tirana International Airport "Mother Teresa", Albania, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties. Erdogan also visits a northwestern town of Lac where Turkey has funded the building of some 500 apartments destroyed by the 2019 earthquake in the tiny Western Balkan country. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Caption Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, right, welcomes the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Tirana International Airport "Mother Teresa", Albania, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties. Erdogan also visits a northwestern town of Lac where Turkey has funded the building of some 500 apartments destroyed by the 2019 earthquake in the tiny Western Balkan country. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Caption Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, right, welcomes the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Tirana International Airport "Mother Teresa", Albania, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties. Erdogan also visits a northwestern town of Lac where Turkey has funded the building of some 500 apartments destroyed by the 2019 earthquake in the tiny Western Balkan country. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)

Caption Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, left, and the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan review the guards of honor during a welcoming ceremony at Tirana International Airport "Mother Teresa", Albania, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Albania to talk with Prime Minister Edi Rama on strengthening bilateral ties. Erdogan also visits a northwestern town of Lac where Turkey has funded the building of some 500 apartments destroyed by the 2019 earthquake in the tiny Western Balkan country. (AP Photo/Franc Zhurda)