Turkish central bank doesn't change rates as inflation soars

The central bank began lowering rates in September despite high inflation, which was then still below 20%, and continued cuts until December. That set off a currency crisis, exacerbating already high consumer prices due to Turkey's reliance on imports and eroding people's purchasing power. The Turkish lira lost some 44% of its value against the dollar in 2021.

The currency hit an all-time low of 18.36 in December, and the government introduced unconventional measures to disrupt its fall instead of raising interest rates. That includes a program encouraging people to keep their savings in lira through guarantees to compensate losses from the decline of the Turkish currency.

Nevertheless, the lira's gains have slowed, and it was trading at 14.79 against the dollar after the central bank's decision.

The central bank has kept the interest rate constant at 14% so far this year.