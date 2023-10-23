BreakingNews
High School Football: Springfield set for playoff rematch with rival Wayne

Turkey's president submits protocol for Sweden's admission into NATO to parliament for ratification

The office of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he has submitted a protocol for Sweden’s admission into NATO to Turkey’s parliament for ratification
Nation & World
Updated 4 minutes ago
X

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has submitted a protocol for Sweden’s admission into NATO to Turkey’s parliament for ratification, his office said Monday.

Erdogan had been delaying ratification of Sweden’s membership, accusing Stockholm of being too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups he considers to be security threats.

All 31 NATO allies must endorse Sweden’s membership. Turkey and Hungary have yet to ratify it.

It was not immediately known when Sweden’s membership would come to the floor.

Sweden and its neighbor Finland abandoned decades of military nonalignment after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia troops to invade Ukraine in February 2022, seeking protection under NATO’s security umbrella. Finland joined the military alliance in April.

In Other News
1
Israel ramps up strikes on Gaza as US advises delaying ground offensive...
2
A US watchdog says the Taliban are benefiting from international aid...
3
Outcome of key local races in Pennsylvania could offer lessons for 2024...
4
Live updates | Israeli warplanes strike targets as US seeks more time...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street sinks as pressure from the bond market...
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top