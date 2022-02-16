Turkey's Erdogan tries to ease surging energy bills

Protests have broken out against high electricity bills and many small businesses, like restaurants, have been displaying exorbitant electricity bills on shop windows to show how close they are to being driven out of business.

“We continue to support households in electricity and natural gas. We are listening to the voice of our nation and finding solutions to their problem,” Erdogan said.

The president insisted that high inflation was “temporary” and that his government would bring it under control.

“Our most important problem is high inflation. Hopefully we will overcome it and see it go down month by month,” he said.

Critics however, blame high inflation on Erdogan’s insistence on lowering interest rates. The Turkish leader maintains that high interest rates cause inflation, a theory in contrast to conventional economic thinking.

Turkey’s central bank has reduced the key policy rate by 500 points since September to 14%, but paused rate cuts in January. The Turkish lira hit record lows in December following the rate cuts. Prices have skyrocketed due to Turkey’s dependence on imports of energy, raw materials and many food supplies.

Earlier this week, Erdogan’s government lowered the value-added tax on basic food supplies to 1% from 8%.

Caption People set on fire their electricity bills during a protest in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Spiking energy prices are raising utility bills from Poland to the United Kingdom, leaving people struggling to make ends meet and small businesses uncertain about much longer they can stay afloat. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici