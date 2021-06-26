Turkey's Erdogan takes first step in 'crazy' canal project

Opponents claim it will serve little purpose and will cause widespread ecological damage to the region, increase the dangers posed by earthquakes and saddle Turkey with further debt.

Erdogan said the $15 billion project would be completed within six years.

“Look, this is not a fountain opening ceremony,” he said. “Today we are laying the foundations of one of the exemplary canals in the world.”

The project’s first structure, an eight-lane, 840-meter (about a half-mile) road bridge, will link to the North Marmara highway that also connects other recent infrastructure projects — a new airport and a third Bosporus crossing.

This has led Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who represents Turkey’s main opposition party, to call Saturday's ceremony an “illusion” that is related to plans for the highway rather than the canal.

“The construction of a bridge here has nothing to do with the canal project. It’s something to do with the road hub,” he told a news conference in Sazlidere on Thursday.

Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, points to a map as he talks during a media conference regarding the Kanal Istanbul project, near the construction site for the first bridge of the project on the edge of Sazlidere dam, in Istanbul, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to build a controversial alternative waterway to the north of Istanbul that would bypass the Bosphorus Strait. Many, including Imamoglu, oppose the project fearing it would cause irreparable environmental damage. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Cows enter the water on the Sazlidere dam, in Istanbul, near the construction site for the first bridge of the Kanal Istanbul project, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan plans to build a controversial alternative waterway to the north of Istanbul that would bypass the Bosphorus Strait. Many oppose the project, fearing it would cause irreparable environmental damage. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel