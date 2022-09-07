Turkey's Erdogan pledges help to bolster

Turkey has in recent years ramped up its presence in the Balkans, both politically and economically. Mainly Muslim Bosniak communities in Bosnia and Serbia have close relations with Ankara, while Turkish companies have increased investment in infrastructure projects throughout the region.

Erdogan also said Turkey would like to help three rival ethnic groups in Bosnia “find reconciliation.” Tensions there also have been simmering following the devastating 1992-95 war.

Erdogan and Vucic oversaw the signing of a string of cooperation agreements, including abolishing passports and simplifying travel between the two countries through the use of identity cards only. Serbia also asked for Turkey’s help to supply electricity from Azerbaijan through the coming winter amid a continent-wide energy crisis, Vucic said.

