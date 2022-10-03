Turkey's annual inflation hits new 24-year high at 83.45%

Last month, Turkey’s central bank delivered another interest rate cut, lowering the benchmark rate to 12% despite rising prices, a plunging lira and an unbalanced current account. The lira has lost over 50% of its value against the U.S. dollar since the central bank began cutting rates last year.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the lira’s decline have stoked inflation. Economists say rising inflation in Turkey is fueled by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that high borrowing costs lead to higher prices — the opposite to established economic theory.