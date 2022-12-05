Turkey welcomes Sweden's extradition of wanted convict

Swedish media said the man had lived in the west of the country where he worked in the restaurant industry.

Meanwhile, Finland’s government met on Monday morning to reach a final agreement on its NATO membership bill, to be presented to Parliament later in the day.

The center-left coalition wants the legislature to begin considering the decision on joining NATO – even though Finland’s membership in the military alliance must still be ratified by Hungary and Turkey. Hungary is expected to do so in early February, but Turkey has still not announced when the matter will be decided on.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told a news conference after the meeting that even without the final approvals and full membership, Finland can participate in all NATO activities except actual decision-making.

He stressed that Finland’s NATO membership would not change its basic long-term foreign policy.