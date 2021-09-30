Turkey wants compensation for ouster from US-led jet program

Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 program and its defense officials were sanctioned after the country bought the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system two years ago. The U.S. strongly objects NATO members using the Russian system, saying it poses a security threat to the F-35s.

Turkey maintains the S-400's components could be used independently without being integrated into NATO systems and therefore pose no risk.

The U.S. also sanctioned Turkey for its purchase under a 2017 law aimed at pushing back Russian influence. The move was the first time that the law, known as CAATSA, was used to penalize a U.S. ally.

Erdogan's talks with Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi focused on steps that would deepen defense cooperation between Turkey and Russia, including partnerships for aircraft engines, fighter jets and submarines, the Turkish leader said.

Russia also could be involved in the construction of Turkey’s second and third nuclear power plants, and of a space launch platform, he said.

Erdogan traveled to Sochi to discuss the situation in Syria, where Turkey and Russia back opposing sides in the conflict. Russia is the main ally of the Syrian government, while Turkey supports groups that have fought to unseat Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Russian and Turkish troops have, however, cooperated in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province - the final holdout of rebel forces - and in seeking a political solution in the country.

Erdogan said he and Putin agreed to continue to work together toward restoring calm in Idlib.