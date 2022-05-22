springfield-news-sun logo
X

Turkey summons US ambassador over warning on police methods

Nation & World
1 hour ago
The U.S. ambassador to Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over a U.S. warning to citizens in Turkey about attending a political rally that referred to police crowd control methods

ISTANBUL (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to Ankara has been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry over a warning to U.S. citizens in Turkey about attending a political rally that referred to police crowd control methods, state-run media said Sunday.

The embassy posted a message on its website on May 18 ahead of an Istanbul rally for the opposition People’s Republican Party, or CHP, on Saturday evening.

“The Turkish National Police have used measures, including water cannons, tear gas and non-lethal projectiles, to control crowds at protests in the past,” the alert to U.S. citizens in Turkey stated. “There is a strong possibility similar measures will be employed at this demonstration.”

The state-run Anadolu news agency, citing unnamed ministry sources, reported that Ambassador Jeffry Flake was summoned so the Turkish government could express its “discomfort” over “the unfounded allegations” in the U.S. warning.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday issued its own warning to Turkish citizens in the U.S. that seemed to mirror the American statement. It said, in the past, live ammunition, electroshocks, tear gas and “violent acts” had been employed by U.S. police to quell demonstrations.

Foreign embassies in Turkey regularly warn their citizens to avoid large crowds and protests.

In Other News
1
'I wish I had a magic wand': In Buffalo, wounds are deep
2
Austria's president seeks reelection after turbulent term
3
PGA updates | Golf poised to deliver first-time major winner
4
78,000 pounds of infant formula arrives in US
5
27 suffer minor injuries after bus rolls on I-95 in Maryland
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top