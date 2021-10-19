Turkey summons 10 diplomats over call for activist's release

Turkish officials called on the embassies to respect the “independence of the Turkish courts.”

“Some countries’ ambassadors who are obliged to show loyalty to the independence of the countries they serve in ... have exceeded their limits and demanded that (politicians) interfere with the judiciary,” said Deputy President Fuat Oktay.

Last month, the 47-member Council of Europe — of which Turkey is a member — said it would start infringement proceedings against Turkey, unless Kavala is released before its next committee of ministers meeting in November. The infringement proceedings could result in punitive measures against Turkey, including its possible suspension from the organization that promotes democracy and human rights.

Kavala is known for his support of the arts and his funding of projects promoting cultural diversity and minority rights. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused him of being the “Turkish leg” of billionaire U.S. philanthropist George Soros, who Erdogan alleges has been behind insurrections in many countries.

Kavala faces a life term in prison without parole if convicted. The businessman has rejected all charges against him while human rights groups have denounced the case against him as being politically motivated.