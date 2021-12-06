Turkey says mosque attacks on Cyprus won't go 'unanswered'

Turkey’s pro-government Daily Sabah newspaper said at least one suspect was detained following a Dec. 2 attempt to burn the Grand Mosque in the city of Larnaca. No one was hurt in the incident.

“Unfortunately, there was an (attempt) against our mosques in southern Cyprus. Of course, this operation in southern Cyprus, will not go unanswered,” Erdogan told reporters before departing for Qatar on a two-day visit.