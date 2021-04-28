Turkey says it's glad a woman leads EU's executive branch

Turkey has insisted the EU’s own protocol requests were applied. The European Council's head of protocol said his team did not have access during a preparatory inspection to the room where the seating incident happened.

Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic denied in an emailed statement Wednesday that von der Leyen was slighted because of her gender, stating that “Turkey does not apply separate protocol arrangements according to the gender of the person holding office.”

“Turkey is pleased that for the first time ever, the presidency of the EU Commission was taken over by a woman and believes that this constitutes an important step toward women’s empowerment and equal rights,” Bilgic said.

He added: “It is regrettable that this event, which originates from internal EU political fights,...is still being used as material for political debates and is being associated with gender discrimination.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pauses before speaking during a debate in the plenary at the European Parliament in Brussels, Monday, April 26, 2021. European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen were reporting back to the parliament on Monday regarding their meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier this month aimed at improving strained EU-Turkey relations.