Turkey rejects Greek accusations of illegal overflights

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday he contacted NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg to report the alleged airspace violations by Turkey that he said included unauthorized flights over several large Greek islands.

“I made it clear to Secretary-General Stoltenberg that this type of behavior by a NATO ally in the southeast flank of the alliance is simply unacceptable. It undermines European security as well as the unity of purpose of NATO,” Mitsotakis said.

Mitsotakis made the comments at a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

On Wednesday, Turkey’s ambassador to Athens was summoned to Greece’s Foreign Ministry to receive a complaint about the unauthorized military flights.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry called on Greece to “stop provocative actions and rhetoric” and to support recently-resumed talks that aim to build confidence between the two countries.

“There is no change in Turkey’s attitude toward resolving all Aegean disputes, including the width of the airspace, within the framework of a sincere dialog, in accordance with international law,” the ministry statement read.