Turkey makes more arrests in connection with deadly bombing

“Turkey continues with its fight against terrorism with determination,” the independent T24 news website quoted the minister as saying. “No terrorist organization will succeed in any kind of plot against Turkey.”

Around 80 people were hospitalized following the attack, of whom at least 57 have been discharged. Six of the wounded were in intensive care and two of them were in serious condition, officials said.

The six killed in the blast were members of three families and included two girls aged 9 and 15.

The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has fought an armed insurgency in Turkey since 1984. The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people since then.

Ankara and Washington both consider the PKK a terrorist group, but disagree on the status of the Syrian Kurdish groups, which have been allied with the U.S. in the fight against the Islamic State group in Syria

Turkey has been infuriated by U.S. support for the Kurdish militia in Syria, and on Monday, Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said he rejects messages of condolences from the United States.

