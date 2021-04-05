Turkey detains ex-admirals over statement on straits treaty

The state-run Anadolu Agency said the 10 retired admirals were detained as part of an investigation into the declaration launched by the chief prosecutor in Ankara. Four others were summonsed to report to the authorities within three days.

A total of 103 retired naval officers signed the statement declaring their commitment to an international treaty that regulates shipping through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits, which link the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea. The 14 suspects are believed to have organized the declaration.