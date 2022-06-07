Turkey calls on Greece to demilitarize Aegean islands

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would stop talking to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, voicing displeasure at comments the Greek leader made during a recent U.S. trip, including suggestions that Congress should block Turkey’s acquisition of F-16 fighter jets.

In Athens, Mitsotakis said restraint was needed on both sides of the Aegean due to the war in Ukraine.

“I think we are still very far from that point, far from the tension we had in the summer of 2020," Mitsotakis said in reference to a time when tensions flared between Greece and Turkey over gas exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

"Today, everyone needs to show restraint. Especially at a time when we are facing a very big challenge at NATO with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We must be united,” he said.

Cavusoglu said Ankara had sent two letters to the United Nations on the issue of the militarized islands and he called on Greece to respond to the letters.

“They are getting aggressive because they cannot respond to the letters,” the minister claimed.