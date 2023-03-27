Turkey calls French envoy, protests hosting of Syria Kurds

Pierre Laurent, vice-president of the French Senate, announced on Twitter Saturday that he hosted a delegation from northeast Syria last week to discuss the situation in the region. Media reports said the senate awarded medals to members of the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, and its women’s branch, the Kurdish Women’s Protection Units, in recognition of their fight against the extremist Islamic State group in Syria.

Anadolu Agency reported that Turkish officials protested to French Ambassador Herve Magro and reiterated Ankara's expectations of solidarity from its NATO allies in its fight against terrorism. They also asked France not to support alleged efforts by Kurdish militants to “gain international credence,” according to Anadolu.