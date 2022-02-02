Turkey: 12 migrants freeze to death after alleged pushback

In Greece, Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi said the deaths were a “tragedy” but strongly denied the claim that Greek forces had pushed back the migrants.

“The truth behind the incident has nothing to do with the false propaganda made public by my colleague, Mr Soylu,” Mitarachi said in a statement. “These specific migrants never made it to the border. Any suggestion that they may have reached it or been pushed back to Turkey is utter nonsense.”

Mitarachi accused Turkey of failing to prevent migrants from approaching the border area and undertaking “these dangerous journeys."

“Instead of accusing others, Turkey should assume its responsibilities if we want to prevent such tragedies from occurring again.”

Turkey frequently accuses neighboring Greece of illegally pushing back migrants wanting to make their way into Europe. Greece denies accusations that it pushes back migrants to prevent them from applying for international protection.

The International Organization for Migration said it was “horrified” by the reported deaths and that it would follow up the incident with the relevant authorities.

“Mounting reports of pushbacks against people on the move at some European borders and many parts of the world are extremely concerning and should be investigated and action taken,” said Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the IOM.

“We reiterate that such practices are prohibited under International Law and should not happen under any circumstances,” she said. "The obligation and primacy of saving lives and prioritizing the well-being and human rights of migrants are vital to the integrity of any border.”

The governor's office for Edirne province, near the land border with Greece, said the deceased included a migrant who died in a hospital after being rescued by Turkish authorities. There was no information on the migrants' nationalities.

Turkey, which hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, is a major crossing point for migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in European Union countries.

Most try to cross into Greece — a key gateway to the EU for people fleeing war or poverty — by either crossing the northeastern land border or cramming into smuggling boats headed for the eastern Aegean Sea islands.

Recently, smuggling gangs have even been piling migrants into yachts heading from Turkey to Italy. Dozens of migrants have died in the central Aegean last month.

Nicholas Paphitis in Athens and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed.

