Tunisia's parliament convenes for first time since 2021

Saied has since legislated by decree and moved to amass more and more power. That has raised concerns internationally, because Tunisia was the birthplace of the Arab Spring uprisings a decade ago and the only country to emerge with a new democratic system.

The new legislature has less power than its predecessor, according to a new constitution that Saied pushed through in a referendum.

It is meant to have 161 members, compared to 217 in the previous parliament. But only 154 candidates were elected in the two-round legislative ballot, because no candidates bothered to run in seven electoral districts representing Tunisians abroad, reflecting widespread disillusionment with the political class.

Most political parties boycotted the elections, considering that the electoral process initiated by Saied was designed to establish his control over the country.

The main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front, said in a statement Sunday that it doesn't recognize the new parliament “resulting from an illegitimate constitution and elections that were boycotted by a large majority."