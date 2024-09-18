Tulane's public health school secures major gift to expand

The university said the gifts she and her late husband Albert have made in support over several decades constitute the largest amount in the school's history.

The school also said a new gift from Weatherhead will help expand the school's downtown New Orleans campus and increase research funding, with the goal of establishing it as the premier school of its kind in the United States and one of the top in the world.

The Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine was established in 1912. Its research and educational fields include biostatistics, maternal and child health, epidemiology, nutrition, health policy, clinical research, environmental health sciences and violence prevention,

“Her gift is a true game changer,” said Thomas LaVeist, dean of what is now Tulane's Celia Scott Weatherhead School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. “It will further propel research into the most devastating diseases and the most concerning and complex issues of our times. It will provide generations of students with the skills and knowledge they need to help heal our world."

Weatherhead is a past member of the main governing body of Tulane and currently serves on the Public Health Dean’s Advisory Council, the school’s top advisory board.