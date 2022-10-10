Tucker's leg lifts Ravens to 19-17 victory over Bengals

The Ravens then drove all the way to the other end of the field for a short field goal that made it 16-10. Tucker’s earlier kick from 58 had broken a 10-all tie.

Baltimore took a 10-0 lead on Jackson’s 11-yard scoring pass to Mark Andrews in the second quarter, but the star quarterback was intercepted in Cincinnati territory on the next drive.

The Bengals scored on a 19-yard pass from Burrow to Hayden Hurst, and the game was tied by halftime.

Jackson finished 19 of 32 for 174 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and he rushed 12 times for 58 yards. Burrow also had a TD and a pick and was 24 of 35 for 217 yards.

INJURIES

Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins went without a catch and exited with a left ankle injury. ... Ravens S Marcus Williams left with a wrist injury. ... Baltimore T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) played for the first time since last season's opener.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Visit the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.

Ravens: Visit the New York Giants next Sunday.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

