Tuberculosis deaths rise for 1st time in years, due to COVID

“We cannot accept that year after year, 1.5 million people die from the curable disease TB because they do not have access to the diagnostics and drugs that can save their lives,” said Stijn Deborggraev, diagnostics adviser for Doctors Without Borders’ Access campaign. In a statement, Deborggraev said access to testing was limited in many countries with high numbers of TB patients because they depend on tests made by the American company Cepheid, which he claimed was overcharging poorer countries for their tests.

He said Cepheid had received more than $250 million in public investment to develop its TB testing technology and has failed to make it accessible to those who need it most.

The company says they have made their test cartridges available to poorer countries “at low margin” and says they are “an active participant in the global fight against TB.”

The WHO noted that global investment into TB efforts had dropped and said global efforts to meet targets in reducing the numbers of people affected by the disease “appear increasingly out of reach.”