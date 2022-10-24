Tua, Dolphins survive scoreless 2nd half to beat Steelers

The Dolphins punted again and Pickett drove the Steelers to the Miami 25 with 25 seconds left. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene intercepted Pickett’s second-down pass at the goal line and tapped his feet in bounds to end Pittsburgh's hopes.

The Steelers (2-5) fell short a week after they held off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home.

Tagovailoa finished 21 of 35 for 261 yards and an 8-yard touchdown pass to Raheem Mostert on the Dolphins’ opening drive. Miami added field goals by Sanders on its next two possessions to lead 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Pickett, who was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol Friday, was 32 for 44 for 257 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Pittsburgh got within 13-10 when Pickett hit George Pickens for a 7-yard touchdown to conclude a 13-play, 86-yard drive.

Tagovailoa then drove the Dolphins 56 yards in 1:48 to set up Sanders’ third field goal, a 47-yarder that made it 16-10 just before halftime.

Miami continued to move the ball effectively on its first possession of the third quarter before McDaniel’s decision to go for it on fourth down backfired.

After that, the Steelers’ defense clamped down. Miami managed just two offensive first downs the rest of the game.

Dolphins: Safety Brandon Jones was helped off the field in the third quarter after injuring his knee. He did not return. Miami’s secondary could barely afford more injuries, with CBs Nik Needham (Achilles), Keion Crossen (knee) and Kader Kohou (oblique) out.

Steelers: At Philadelphia next Sunday.

Dolphins: At Detroit next Sunday.

