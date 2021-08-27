Tropical Storm Ida on track to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane

"Ida certainly has the potential to be very bad," said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

Late Thursday, Ida had sustained maximum winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was traveling northwest at about 13 mph (20 kph). It was centered about 120 miles (195 kilometers) west of Negril, Jamaica, and about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southeast of Grand Cayman.

Tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of the center.

The storm was forecast to deliver anywhere from 6 to 12 inches (15 to 30 centimeters) of rain over parts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman islands, with the potential for more in some isolated areas.

Forecasters warned of possible flash floods and mudslides and tidal storm surge of as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal, along with “large and destructive waves.”

The Cayman Islands government said nonessential government offices closed at '2:30 p.m. Thursday and four shelters were activated.