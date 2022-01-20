Trying to stem the pandemic, Uganda creates a fuel crisis

Mandatory COVID-19 testing at Uganda's border with Kenya cost about $30, an amount that representatives of trucking companies called excessive.

Uganda on Tuesday suspended mandatory testing at the border, hoping to ease a fuel shortage in the capital, Kampala, where some stations were charging nearly $3, more than double the regular price, for a liter of petrol.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja on Wednesday expressed frustration over fuel prices, urging Ugandans to boycott companies seen as taking advantage of chaos at the border.

“I want to advise Ugandans to go to petrol stations that have not hiked the prices,” she said.

Some Ugandans mocked her comments. Price controls are hard to enforce in this East African country where commodity shortages often lead to price gouging.

Many Ugandans have complained about school proprietors who hiked tuition fees for students reporting back to school earlier this month after more than 83 weeks of disruption, defying the government's guidelines to the contrary.

Uganda has confirmed a total of 159,454 virus cases as of Thursday, including 435 active hospitalizations, according to official figures.