Trump's social media company to start trading on the Nasdaq on Tuesday

In midday trading, shares of Digital World soared nearly 22% to $45.10.

Former president Donald Trump is set to own most of the combined company — or nearly 79 million shares. Multiply that by Digital World’s closing stock price Friday of $36.94, and the total value of his stake could be nearly $3 billion.

Trump has promoted Truth Social on the platform itself — on Friday he posted “I love Truth Social.”

Trump won't be able to cash out the deal's windfall immediately, unless the company's board makes changes to a "lock-up" provision that prevents company insiders from selling newly issued shares for six months.

The common stock of Trump Media & Technology Group will trade under the ticker symbol "DJT."