Trump's NYC golf course to host Saudi-backed women's event

The Saudi fund is also backing the LIV Golf tour, set up as a rival to the PGA Tour, which played a tournament at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey course last month.

Some family members of Sept. 11 victims who blame Saudi Arabia for the 2001 terror attacks criticized Trump for hosting the Saudi-backed tour.

The Saudi government has denied any involvement in the attacks.

Messages seeking comment about Aramco's Oct. 13-15 tournament in New York City were sent to the Trump Organization and the Aramco Team Series.

Nick Paolucci, a spokesperson for the city law department, said, “As the decision in the previous administration’s court case displayed, contractually, the city is obligated to follow the terms of the Trump Ferry license agreement and cannot unreasonably withhold approval of this tournament.”

FILE - Patrons play the links as the Manhattan skyline is visible in the distance, at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx borough of New York, May 4, 2021. The New York City-owned golf course, which is managed by former President Donald Trump's business, is expected to host a Saudi Arabia-supported women's tournament in October, city officials said Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)