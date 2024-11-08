Trump's election likely to usher in leadership change at FBI

With Trump poised to reclaim the White House, Wray's days as director are likely numbered. Though the director's job carries a 10-year term, Trump's blistering and repeated criticism of his own appointee throughout his time as president raises the likelihood that Trump would either replace Wray upon taking office or that Wray would leave on his own to avoid being fired. Such a move would give Trump a chance to reshape the FBI's leadership in his own image at a time when he's threatened to pursue his own political adversaries.

“He enjoys the work, he's committed to the bureau, he's an outstanding public servant — but I don't think he's going to lobby for the job,” Gregory Brower, a former FBI official who served as director of congressional affairs until 2018, said of Wray.

"If the new president wants to replace him, then that’s what the new president’s going to do,” he added. “Based on what Trump has said in the past, I think it’s likely we’ll see that.”

Trump's transition office did not return an email seeking comment. An FBI official said Wray was continuing to lead the bureau on a day-to-day basis — including visiting the FBI’s election command post multiple times this week — and was planning with his team to lead the bureau into the next year. The official, an executive who interacts with Wray on a day-to-day basis, was not authorized to discuss the details publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Trump hasn't spoken publicly about Wray in recent days but he's known to take a particularly keen interest in the FBI and Justice Department in part because his first term and post-presidency life were shadowed by investigations, including two that resulted in indictments now expected to wind down. The positions are being closely watched because whoever fills them may be confronted with Trump's stated desire to seek retribution against opponents, even though longstanding guardrails would complicate such plans, and because the FBI is facing more global threats than any time in recent memory.

A recent Supreme Court opinion conferring broad immunity on former presidents could also embolden Trump to seek particular Justice Department investigations, something he tried to do in his first term.

Wray was nominated in September 2017 to replace James Comey, the FBI director Trump inherited from President Barack Obama and then fired amid an investigation into ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign. A well-regarded Republican lawyer who served as a senior Justice Department official in the George W. Bush administration, Wray was recommended to Trump by Chris Christie after representing the then-New Jersey governor in an investigation into the closing of the George Washington Bridge.

“In 2017, the president wanted an FBI director with bipartisan support and a reputation for integrity who would maintain a low public profile and defer to the Attorney General,” said Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general at the time of Wray’s appointment.

It didn't take long for Wray to provoke Trump's ire.

In 2018, he broke with Trump over the administration's declassification of information related to FBI surveillance of former campaign aide Carter Page. He later angered Trump's ire over congressional testimony that stressed the election interference threat from Russia at a time when Trump was focused on China. He also described antifa, an umbrella term for leftist militants, as an ideology rather than an organization, contradicting Trump, who wants to designate it as a terror group.

Wray's job was already in a precarious position at the time of Trump's 2020 election loss, with Trump declining before the election to give Wray a vote of confidence and his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., posting online that Wray was working to “protect corrupt Democrats.”

His view of FBI leadership soured even further in 2022 after agents searched his Florida home for classified documents, an action that resulted in an indictment on dozens of charges. This past summer, Trump faulted the FBI for not immediately confirming he'd been struck by a bullet during an assassination attempt and even took to social media to call on Wray to resign after the director vouched for President Joe Biden 's mental acuity during a congressional hearing.

Through it all, Wray has preached to the workforce a "keep calm and tackle hard" mantra, navigating the FBI through a politically turbulent time that in addition to Trump's criticism has also included stinging attacks from congressional Republicans over everything from Hunter Biden investigation to government surveillance.

He has sought when possible to avoid conflict, trying over the years to appear responsive to congressional demands and determined to fix past missteps. Earlier in his tenure, for instance, he announced dozens of corrective steps following surveillance errors identified in the Trump-Russia investigation and was open about the FBI's shortcomings during that inquiry.

“I look not just at the one or two investigations being discussed breathlessly on social media or cable news but at the impact that we’re having across the board to protect the American people,” Wray said in an interview with The Associated Press last year.

The normally mild-mannered director has also tried to defend his workforce from what he sees as illegitimate attacks, decrying as ludicrous the notion that the bureau was involved the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and calling it "insane" to suggest that he harbored anti-conservative bias.

Replacing Wray before the end of his 10-year term, a tenure intended to keep the FBI free from the influence of presidential politics, would be a departure from the norm. Obama, for instance, not only kept Robert Mueller as FBI director but asked him to stay on for an extra two years even though Mueller was a Bush appointee. Trump initially kept Comey in the job but fired him in May 2017, saying he was thinking of "this Russia thing" — referencing the Russia investigation.

It's unclear who might be in line to replace Wray, but some of the candidates who were interviewed for the post after Comey's firing — including Adam Lee, the former top agent in Richmond, and Bill Evanina, the U.S. government's former top counterintelligence executive — could again be considered.

Frank Montoya, a former FBI senior official, said he was concerned that Trump was looking for someone willing to “kiss the ring” and adhere to his wishes.

“This is all about seizing control of the apparatus from the get-go,” he said.