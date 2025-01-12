Trump's Cabinet picks are set for Senate hearings. Here's the schedule

Here's a look at the schedule for some of the Senate hearings, in Eastern time:

Wednesday

10 a.m.: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Heath and Human Services

Kennedy ran for president as a Democrat, then as an independent before he dropped out and endorsed Trump. He is the son of Democratic icon Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 during his own presidential campaign. Kennedy's nomination alarmed people who are concerned about his record of spreading unfounded fears about vaccines. He has long advanced the debunked idea that vaccines cause autism. HHS has a broad reach across the lives of Americans, including inspecting the nation's food, regulating medicines and overseeing research of diseases and cures. It provides health insurance for nearly half of the country — poor, disabled and older Americans, including via Medicare. Kennedy will appear first before the Finance Committee, one of two committees with jurisdiction over HHS, and again on Thursday before the Health Committee.

2:30 p.m.: Kelly Loeffler, Small Business Administration

Loeffler is a top donor to Trump who served for a time as a U.S. senator from Georgia. She was appointed to the seat by Gov. Brian Kemp and served from 2020 to January 2021, when she lost a special election. She was chief executive of Bakkt, a cryptocurrency trading platform. She will appear before the Small Business Committee.

Thursday

9:30 a.m.: Kash Patel, FBI

Patel spent several years as a Justice Department prosecutor before catching the Trump administration's attention as a staffer on Capitol Hill who helped investigate the Russia probe. Patel has called for dramatically reducing the agency's footprint, a perspective that sets him apart from earlier directors who have sought additional resources for the bureau. And though the Justice Department in 2021 halted the practice of secretly seizing reporters' phone records during leak investigations, Patel has said he intends to aggressively hunt down government officials who leak information to reporters. He will appear before the Judiciary Committee.

10 a.m.: Tulsi Gabbard, Office of the Director of National Intelligence

Gabbard is a former Democratic House member from Hawaii who has been accused of echoing Russian propaganda. She unsuccessfully sought the 2020 presidential nomination and left the party in 2022. Gabbard endorsed Trump in August and campaigned often with him. Gabbard has served in the Army National Guard for more than two decades and deployed to Iraq and Kuwait. If confirmed, she would come to the role as an outsider compared with her predecessor, Avril Haines, who spent several years in top national security and intelligence positions. She will appear before the Intelligence Committee.

10 a.m.: Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Heath and Human Services

Kennedy will appear before the Health Committee a day after his hearing before the Finance Committee.

Dates not yet confirmed

Hearings are not yet scheduled for all of Trump's choices:

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Labor Department

Howard Lutnick, Commerce Department

Linda McMahon, Education Department

