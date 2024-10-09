Trump will hold a rally at Madison Square Garden in the race's final stretch

It will be Trump's second rally in the city he grew up in following a May stop in the South Bronx that drew a large and diverse crowd.

Trump has long believed that he can win New York, even though it is overwhelmingly Democratic and he has lost the state in the last two elections by more than 20 percentage points. But Trump also relishes staging events that will draw outsized media attention, like one held at the so-called World's Most Famous Arena.

In between stops to critical battleground states like Pennsylvania and North Carolina, Trump will be traveling this week to states that aren't seen as competitive.

On Friday, he will visit Aurora, Colorado, a town that has become a flashpoint in the debate over the influx of migrants who have entered the country in recent years. Democrat Joe Biden won Colorado in 2020 with 55% of the vote.

This summer, Aurora's mayor repeated a landlord's claim that a notorious Venezuelan gang had taken over a rundown apartment complex in the Denver suburb, even though police have said that isn't true.

Trump and other Republicans have nonetheless seized on the claims, with Trump saying during a Fox News town hall that Venezuelans were “taking over the whole town" and telling rallygoers that, if elected, he will deploy federal resources to “liberate” the town.

On Saturday, he will hold a rally in Coachella, California, the site of a major annual outdoor music festival. Trump lost California in the last two elections by about 30 percentage points.