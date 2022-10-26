Trump to rally in Iowa ahead of Nov. 8 as he teases 2024

Republican candidates in Iowa don't appear to need much of a boost from Trump.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has swamped her Democratic challenger in fundraising and leads comfortably in polls, is heavily favored to win her second full term. Though seven-term Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley appears to be facing his most serious challenge for reelection, the 89-year-old still leads in a race where national Democrats have spent no money advertising on behalf of retired Admiral Michael Franken.

It would be Trump's second trip to Iowa since the 2020 election, coming a year after he drew thousands to the Iowa state fairgrounds in Des Moines. It also comes as other would-be 2024 Republican contenders, including former Vice President Mike Pence and former Trump administration appointees Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo, have visited the state on behalf of Iowa Republicans in recent weeks.