Trump supporters get split verdict in weapons, election case

“The commonwealth has presented no evidence to show that they came here to interfere with an election,” Brennan, who represents Macias, said after the one-day, non-jury trial. “They came, they stared at a building, they talked to some police officers, and they didn’t bother anybody.”

The pair were arrested after the FBI in Virginia relayed a tip about their plans to Philadelphia police. Officers stopped the men, who had driven up from Virginia Beach, about a block from the vehicle. Each man had a handgun on him, while an AR-style rifle and ammunition were found inside the vehicle, which sported an American flag and a window sticker for the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon.

District Attorney Larry Krasner had publicly labeled Macias “a shark” with ties to far-right extremist groups. The defense painted him as a veteran and active member of an evangelical church.

Despite the judge’s verdict on Wednesday, Krasner held to his view that the pair drove to Philadelphia to disrupt the election.

“If you commit a crime while seeking to undermine people’s right to vote, and to have their votes appropriately counted, you will be held accountable,” he said in a statement.

