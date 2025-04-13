Trump sits cageside at Miami UFC event in his latest appearance at a sports event

“It says we’re doing a good job. If we weren’t doing a good job, we’d get the opposite," he told reporters accompanying him aboard Air Force One.

In the nearly three months since he has been back in office, Trump has launched a broad effort led by billionaire Elon Musk to shrink government by firing thousands of workers and cutting spending, tried unsuccessfully thus far to end Russia's war against Ukraine and impose tariffs against many countries, including close allies of the United States.

Democrats, and even some Trump supporters, have criticized his early actions.

But at UFC, it was a night focused on the fighters in the cage.

“Every one of them came up at the end, and they were great,” Trump said. “I mean, they’re all warriors, modern day warriors.”

At one point, fighter Dominick Reyes walked over to the side of the Octagon after winning his bout and acknowledged Trump. Reyes went to take a photo with the president after the post-fight interview.

Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, who attended UFC 314 with him, said it was “awesome.”

The president watched as Australian Alexander Volkanovski won his 10th championship fight in a row, defeating Diego Lopes of Brazil early Sunday morning by unanimous decision in the featherweight contest.

Trump is a longtime UFC fan and sports enthusiast who has frequently attended major fights and has had a longtime friendship with Dana White, the UFC president and CEO.

It was Trump’s first UFC visit since returning to the White House in January and came weeks after he attended the Saudi-sponsored LIV golf tournament at his golf club in Miami.

Trump attended the Super Bowl and Daytona 500, both in February. He was cageside at a UFC championship fight in New York in November, shortly after winning the election. Trump's close affiliation with UFC had helped boost his campaign among young male voters.

As Trump entered the Miami arena accompanied by White, the president shared an embrace with podcast host Joe Rogan. Musk and Rogan sat by Trump's side.

Also at the event were several members of his administration, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., FBI Director Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Superville reported from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

