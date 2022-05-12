Trump scrambles to fend off Oz challenger in Pa. Senate race

Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary had been primarily an expensive duel between Oz, best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show,” and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

Then, a surprise Fox News poll released Monday suggested a tight, three-way race with Barnette, who, if elected, would be the first Black Republican woman to ever serve in the U.S. Senate.

The poll found 22% of GOP primary voters supported Oz, with McCormick and Barnette bunched together at 20% and 19%. About one-fifth of voters, or 18%, said they were undecided.

Before Thursday, Trump had been silent about Barnette, only attacking McCormick. That changed swiftly after key endorsements for Barnette in recent days that reflect concerns in some conservative and pro-Trump circles that Oz doesn’t sufficiently reflect their views on abortion, guns or the culture wars against Democrats.

The anti-tax Club for Growth endorsed Barnette on Wednesday and has begun airing TV ads touting her.

A day earlier, the anti-abortion Susan B. Anthony List decided to back Barnette over Oz.

Trump's statement also reflected a behind-the-scenes scramble by Trump allies and rival campaigns to discredit Barnette, even though she has campaigned as a supporter of the former president and with promoters of his lies that massive voter fraud cost him a victory in the 2020 election.

Despite his warning, Trump said Barnette would have his full support if she ends up winning the nomination.

Barnette, Trump said, “has many things in her past which have not been properly explained or vetted, but if she is able to do so, she will have a wonderful future in the Republican Party — and I will be behind her all the way.”

Caption Kathy Barnette, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, speaks during a forum in Newtown, Pa., Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Caption Kathy Barnette, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, speaks during a forum in Newtown, Pa., Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

