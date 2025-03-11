Trump says he's buying a Tesla to show support for Musk as his company faces sagging sales

President Donald Trump's new Tesla is on its way to the White House
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left, and Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump attend a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Nation & World
By CHRIS MEGERIAN – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Elon Musk facing escalating political blowback and financial troubles, President Donald Trump said he would buy a Tesla vehicle from his company, an unusual show of support from the president to his most powerful adviser.

It was the latest example of how Trump has demonstrated loyalty to Musk, who spent heavily on his comeback campaign last year and has been a key figure in his second administration.

The Republican president announced early Tuesday that he was going to buy a new Tesla as “a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American.”

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the vehicle was on its way to the White House. She said it was a “very exciting moment” and Trump would pay the “full market price.”

“Perhaps you'll see the president in a Tesla later this afternoon,” she said.

Musk's electric vehicle company has been battered by sagging sales and plunging stock prices. He continues to run the automaker — as well as the social media platform X and the rocket manufacturer SpaceX — while also serving as Trump's adviser on overhauling and downsizing the federal government.

“Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!" Trump wrote on social media. "But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for.”

Others have also rallied to Musk's defense. Alex Jones, a prominent conspiracy theorist, said that he bought a customized version of a Cybertruck that he'll give away to a customer of his online store next month.

In addition to Tesla's struggles, Musk has faced other challenges too. He said X was targeted by a "massive cyberattack" that disrupted the social media platform on Monday, and the last two test launches of his Starship rocket ended in explosions.

Tesla has faced sagging sales and declining stock prices as Musk devotes his time to overhauling and downsizing the federal government as an adviser to the president.

The White House did not immediately elaborate on Trump’s plans for buying a Tesla, such as how the purchase would be handled or where the car would be kept.

Presidents almost never drive for security reasons. Joe Biden got behind the wheel of an electric truck while promoting domestic manufacturing, and Barack Obama took a spin with Jerry Seinfeld in the White House driveway for a comedy show.

But regardless of the practicality of Trump's purchase, his overnight announcement about buying a Tesla represented another step in how the president has blurred lines between private and public interests.

During his first term, top adviser Kellyanne Conway urged people to show their support for Trump's daughter Ivanka by purchasing her retail products.

“Go buy Ivanka’s stuff,” she said. “I’m going to give it a free commercial here.”

Trump's wealth and business savvy is core to his political appeal. The president promoted his products while running for office last year, and he attached his name to a cryptocurrency meme coin that launched shortly before he took office.

However, it's rare to see Trump use his own money to support an ally, no matter how important they are.

Musk is the world's richest person, with billions of dollars in government contracts. He's also exerting sweeping influence over Trump's administration through the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, and traveling frequently with the president.

During an interview with the Fox Business Network on Monday, host Larry Kudlow asked Musk “how are you running your other businesses” while also advising Trump.

“With great difficulty,” he said.

“But there’s no turning back, you say?” Kudlow responded.

"I'm just here trying to make government more efficient, eliminate waste and fraud," Musk said.

Tesla has recently faced protests and vandalism. Police are investigating gunshots fired at a dealership in Oregon, and fire officials are examining a blaze that destroyed four Cybertrucks at a Tesla lot in Seattle.

At times, the White House has needed to play cleanup for Musk, who had never worked in public service before and has admitted that he'll make mistakes along the way.

For example, Musk presented inflated estimates of fraud in government benefits like Social Security on Monday, leading Democrats to argue that he was planning cuts to the popular programs.

“Most of the federal spending is entitlements,” Musk said in the interview. “That’s the big one to eliminate.”

The next morning, a White House account on X criticized news organizations as “lying hacks” and told Democrats to “spare us the fake outrage" about reducing benefits.

“He was clearly talking about the WASTE in the programs," the White House posted.

Elon Musk flashes his t-shirt that reads "DOGE" to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Elon Musk applauds as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Korinna Hirsch stands with other demonstrators during a protest of automaker billionaire CEO, Elon Musk near a Tesla vehicle dealership, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Decatur, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marsha Partin, right, stands with other demonstrators during a protest of automaker billionaire CEO, Elon Musk near a Tesla vehicle dealership, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Decatur, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A member of the Seattle Fire Department inspects a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Tesla vehicles are displayed at the AutoMobility LA Auto Show, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo released by the Tigard Police Department, shows shattered windows of a Tesla dealership, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Tigard. Oreg. (Tigard Police Department via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
California almond growers grapple with uncertainty as new tariffs could...
2
Lyric Opera of Chicago will start to reflect John Mangum's production...
3
China's shipbuilding dominance poses economic and national security...
4
Norwegian soprano Lise Davidsen to release new opera recording while...
5
Caribbean leaders oppose US policy targeting Cuban medical missions...