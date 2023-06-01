Trump returns to campaign trail in Iowa as GOP rival DeSantis makes case to New Hampshire voters

Although DeSantis had largely avoided hitting back at Trump's constant attacks before he announced his presidential run, the governor pledged in Iowa this week that he would “fight back.” He accused Trump of discarding “America First” immigration principles and having “moved left” on issues.

Trump and his allies have continued to attack DeSantis on social media, with the former president sharing polls that showed him the heavy favorite in the GOP primary, criticizing DeSantis’ leadership during the pandemic. Trump in recent days has also pledged to end the constitutional right to citizenship for babies of noncitizens and unauthorized immigrants born in the United States, something he’s called for since he first campaigned for the White House in 2015 but didn't do in his first term as president.

Trump, after appearing Wednesday night at a GOP legislative dinner in Des Moines, is set to appear Thursday morning at one of the twice-monthly breakfasts of a conservative club at a restaurant in Urbandale. The Westside Conservative Breakfast events are a long-standing stop for Republican candidates for all levels of elected office, including presidential hopefuls.

The former president is later expected to have lunch with faith leaders, visit with activists and supporters and then participate in a town hall with Sean Hannity taped late afternoon in the Des Moines suburb of Clive. The town hall will air at 9 p.m. Thursday on Fox News.

DeSantis' stop in New Hampshire is scheduled to look similar to his Iowa swing, with a series of appearances around the state and one event billed as a "fireside chat" with his wife, Casey DeSantis.

As Trump and DeSantis make their pitch to GOP voters, the Republican presidential field is shaping up to become even more crowded.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch a Republican presidential campaign June 6 in New Hampshire. The next day, both Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum are expected to announce campaigns of their own.

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur and “anti-woke” activist Vivek Ramaswamy are among the other candidates already in the race.

Price reported from New York and Beaumont reported from Urbandale, Iowa.