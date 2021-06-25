Trump rally song plays briefly at Biden North Carolina event

Biden had just finished urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and had left the stage when “You Can't Always Get What You Want” by the Rolling Stones blared over the loudspeakers at the Green Road Community Center in Raleigh.

Biden had made the same point earlier Thursday when he announced that he and a group of Democratic and Republican senators had finally agreed on an infrastructure deal. His message then: compromise means no one gets everything they want.