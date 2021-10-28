Trump plans last minute tele-rally for Virginia's Youngkin

On Wednesday night, Trump issued a cryptic statement suggesting he might make a last-minute, first appearance in Virginia before the election, though officials in the state said nothing was planned.

“Thank you, Arlington, see you soon!” he wrote after supporters briefly interrupted a Biden rally for McAuliffe. Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich later said Trump looked “forward to being back in Virginia! Details will be released when appropriate," but no event was announced.

Biden at that rally had goaded Trump over his absence from the state.

“Think about it: He won't allow Donald Trump to campaign for him in this state," Biden said of Youngkin. "Is there a problem with Trump being here? Is he embarrassed?”

Youngkin has largely campaigned without big Republican names while McAuliffe has appeared with the biggest names in Democratic politics, like Biden and former President Barack Obama, as well as celebrities such as musician Dave Matthews.

Democrats immediately criticized Youngkin for Trump's involvement.

Susan Swecker, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia, called on Youngkin to tell voters immediately whether he plans to take part in the event, which she said shows the two “can’t stay away from each other.”

“Donald Trump is on the ballot, make no mistake about it,” she said. “His name may not be on the ballot, but he is on the ballot.”

McAuliffe also tweeted about the news, saying, “Virginians, let’s come together to REJECT Trump and send a powerful message to the nation: we are not going back.”

Bloomberg News was first to report that the event had been confirmed. __ Associated Press writer Sarah Rankin contributed to this report from Richmond, Virginia.

Caption Democratic gubernatorial candidate former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, right, greets supporters during a rally in Lynchburg, Va., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Caption Eveth McClain of Roanoke takes homes signs for Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin after an early vote rally at the Brambleton Center in Roanoke County, Va., on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP) Credit: Heather Rousseau Credit: Heather Rousseau