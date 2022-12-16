Trump omits dinner with white nationalist in speech to Jews

Former Vice President Mike Pence called on Trump to apologize for the meeting and said the former president had "demonstrated profoundly poor judgment."

Trump at the time said he was not aware of his dinner guests’ views.

On Friday, Trump ignored the episode altogether. He also quoted his own 2019 State of the Union address in which he highlighted the importance of speaking out against antisemitism.

“We must never ignore the vile poison of antisemitism or those who spread its venomous creed," Trump said, reading from his own remarks. "With one voice we must confront this hatred; we must confront it everywhere; we must confront it very, very strongly.”

The audience interrupted his remarks with standing ovations multiple times.

“I believe I’m the best ally you’ve ever had," Trump said.